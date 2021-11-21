Clyde Edwards-Helaire penalized for pointing at another player

The NFL has made taunting a point of emphasis. There is wide disagreement over whether or not taunting should be penalized and if so, what exactly constitutes taunting.

Each week, we learn something new falls under the category. This week, it’s pointing at a defender. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran in a touchdown on an option pitch from Patrick Mahomes and decided to point at a defender as he crossed the goal line. The refs decided that is taunting and flagged him.