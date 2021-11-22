Giants vs. Bucs: Game time, TV schedule, channel, how to watch for Week 11 MNF

The New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will conclude Week 11 on Monday Night Football from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Giants are coming off a bye week, while the Buccaneers try to rebound from an unexpected loss to the Washington Football Team.

It’s been a rough season for the Giants in terms of injuries. Their entire offensive skill group was banged up for much of the season, and Daniel Jones was dealing with some issues himself. The quarterback hasn’t had much of a chance to develop this season given the rotating cast of pass catchers, and New York’s defense has been unable to make up for the offense’s ineptitude.

The Buccaneers need to stop overlooking opponents, which they clearly did last week after a Week 9 bye. Tom Brady will be fuming after that defeat, and will look to torch the Giants to make up for it. Look for Tampa Bay’s defense to gain some confidence against what looks to be a Giants team finally at full strength.

Giants vs. Buccaneers TV Info

Game date: Monday, November 22nd

Game time: 8:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: EPSN

Broadcast map

The Bucs are 10.5-point favorites against the spread and -525 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are +385, with the total set at 49.5.