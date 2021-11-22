 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Giants vs. Bucs Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ESPN.

By Chinmay Vaidya

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team
Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Buccaneers are 6-3 on the season and coming off a 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team. The Giants are 3-6 and coming off a Week 10 bye. Tampa Bay is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -525 moneyline favorite. New York is a +385 underdog. The point total is installed at 49.5.

