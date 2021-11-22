What channel Giants vs. Bucs Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Buccaneers are 6-3 on the season and coming off a 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team. The Giants are 3-6 and coming off a Week 10 bye. Tampa Bay is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -525 moneyline favorite. New York is a +385 underdog. The point total is installed at 49.5.