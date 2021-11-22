 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Courtland Sutton signs four-year extension, per report

The Broncos have inked their top wide receiver to a long-term deal.

By David Fucillo
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High on November 14, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year extension, according to NFL Network reporters. Sutton’s agent told NFL Network his client has agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $60.8 million. The deal includes $34.9 million in some combination of partially and fully guaranteed money.

Based purely on APY, the deal makes Sutton the 16th highest paid wide receiver. Based on guaranteed money APY, the deal makes him the eighth highest paid wide receiver. DeAndre Hopkins is currently tops in both categories with a $27,250,000 APY and $21,375,000 in guaranteed money per year.

Sutton tore his ACL last season and only played in one game. He was coming off a career year in 2019 in which he caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Through ten games this season, Sutton has 43 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.

Sutton is earning $2,183,000 in base salary this year in what was the final year of his rookie contract. The team did not have a fifth-year option because Sutton was a second-round pick, and so he was due to hit free agency next spring.

