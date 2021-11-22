Tevin Coleman vs. Ty Johnson: Who should you pick up from Jets backfield?

New York Jets rookie running back Michael Carter will be sidelined for the next 2-3 weeks after suffering a low-grade high ankle sprain Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Carter out for the foreseeable, the Jets’ rushing attack will be centered around veteran running back Tevin Coleman and second-year running back Ty Johnson. Below we’ll break down what each guy brings to the table and if you should in a claim for them on the waiver wire.

Fantasy football waiver wire advice: Jets running backs

Tevin Coleman

The veteran running back has been sparingly used this season as a majority of the carries have gone to Johnson and Carter. This season, Coleman has 118 yards on 30 carries in six games. In Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, the 28-year-old had 16 rushing yards on five carries and scored 2.8 fantasy points. With Johnson serving more as a dual-purpose option out of the backfield, Coleman could be the lead running back for head coach Robert Saleh.

Ty Johnson

If you are looking for a running back who could be a RB2 or FLEX option in your fantasy lineup, then Johnson is your guy. The young running back didn’t do much in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. He had five rushing yards and eight receiving yards for a season-low 2.3 fantasy points. However, in the Jets’ previous five games, Johnson had four games of at least 10 fantasy points or more and averaged 13 fantasy points per game. His ability to be a factor out of backfield in the passing game, gives him a leg up over Coleman.