Taysom Hill signs 4-year deal worth between $40 million and $95 million depending on position, per report

The New Orleans Saints cannot quit QB/TE/gadget player Taysom Hill. The team has signed Hill to a four-year contract extension worth anywhere from $40 million to $95 million, according to Adam Schefter. The deal includes $22.5 million guaranteed.

Schefter described HIll’s deal as a unique hybrid. The $40 million is based on his current role while the $95 million is based on him taking over as the Saints starting quarterback.

There has been turmoil since Drew Brees retired and the team does not have a long-term answer at the moment. Jameis Winston was up and down before he suffered a season-ending injury. Trevor Siemian has started since and has not impressed. The Saints are in the playoff race and if Siemian struggles, Hill would seemingly get an opportunity. What happens beyond that is entirely unclear.

This season, Hill has completed 7 of 8 passes for 56 yards and an interception. He has rushed 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, he has four receptions for 52 yards.