NFL schedule: 49ers-Seahawks flexed out of Week 13 Sunday Night Football, replaced by Chiefs-Broncos

The NFL announced the first flexing out of a Sunday Night Football game on Tuesday. The 49ers and Seahawks were set to square off in Seattle in Week 13, but the league is moving that game into the 4:05 p.m. ET slot. In its place, we’ll get Chiefs-Broncos for SNF.

The 49ers and Seahawks have built a heated rivalry over the past decade, with divisional supremacy regularly at stake. This year however, both teams are fighting for just a shot at a wild card berth. The 49ers have won two straight to get back to .500 while the Seahawks have lost two straight and now sit at 3-7. This is a decidedly down year for the matchup.

On the other hand, the Chiefs have won four straight to climb into first place in the AFC West, but also only hold a 1.5-game lead on the Broncos. This is a solid rivalry with both teams firmly in the playoff mix, so the flex decision is not a surprising one.