Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett following MNF loss to Bucs

The New York Giants dropped to 3-7 on Monday with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the first scape goat is here for what is turning into a lost season. The team is firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, according to New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard. Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens is taking over as interim OC.

Garrett joined the team in 2020 and made it through 26 games before the firing. Leonard noted the Giants rank last in offensive touchdowns during that time. This season, the team ranks 27th in offensive efficiency, with rankings of 27th in the passing and rushing attacks. A year ago, the offense ranked 26th overall, with rankings of 28th in passing and 11th in rushing.

The offensive line currently ranks 30th in adjusted line yards and 15th in adjusted sack rate. The unit has needed improvement but Dave Gettleman has done a poor job. Couple that with it becoming clear that Daniel Jones is not the answer and it’s no surprise Garrett didn’t find any success. The play-calling was plenty suspect, but Gettleman’s decisions at the top have only hurt matters. If things continue to sink this season, one has to wonder what happens with Gettleman and Jones.