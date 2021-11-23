Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson, bring in WR Golden Tate

The Tennessee Titans waived veteran RB Adrian Peterson on Tuesday evening. The Titans also brought in WR Golden Tate on the practice squad ahead of Week 12’s matchup vs. the New England Patriots. AP was brought in as depth for three games after RB Derrick Henry was ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

Peterson was pretty underwhelming in three games for the Titans, rushing for 82 yards on 27 carries with a TD. AP had been sharing the backfield with Jeremy McNichols and D’Onta Foreman while Henry remains sidelined. None of those backs was effective and now it seems the Titans will ditch the run game altogether.

The other notable move on Tuesday was adding Tate to the practice squad. Julio Jones in on injured reserve and A.J. Brown can’t stay healthy. The Titans don’t really have any quality WRs behind those two with Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine the other two wideouts. Tate may end up being promoted before Week 12, though that could be a stretch with only a few days to practice.

Tennessee also signed RB Dontrell Hilliard, who could end up getting carries in place of Peterson. It feels like the Titans are simply trying to tread water until Henry can get back at the end of the season for the playoffs. Hilliard played in Week 11 and had 8 receptions for 47 yards with 35 yards rushing on 7 carries against the Texans. Hilliard could end up being the third-down back with Foreman handling short yardage situations for Tennessee.