Pro Bowl voting results: First round led by Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, Travis Kelce

The NFL opens Week 12 on Thursday with the Thanksgiving tripleheader, but it also opens the week with the first round of results from Pro Bowl voting. Fans can vote on the rosters until December 16th, and then initial rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the initial leader in voting. Five touchdowns on Sunday probably helped give him a bit of a surge as he continues his breakout 2021 season. he has 81,087 votes as of Tuesday night. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp follows with 80,673 votes, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is third with 79.910, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is fourth at 76,064, and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is fifth with 75,637.

The Cowboys lead all teams in total votes and currently have four players on the roster — Diggs, running back Ezekiel Elliott, guard Zack Martin, and center Tyler Biadasz. The Patriots are second and have three players on the roster — center David Andrews, cornerback J.C. Jackson, and long snapper Joe Cardona.