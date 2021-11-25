How to watch Bears-Lions Thanksgiving matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. The Thanksgiving Day game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Bears are set to start QB Andy Dalton on Thanksgiving now that rookie Justin Fields is injured. He has bruised ribs and even had to have his spleen checked out while at the hospital after leaving Week 11’s matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears have lost five in a row and their season is likely over, getting further and further away from playoff contention in the division and NFC.

The Lions will be seeking their first win of the season on Thanksgiving and it feels like a sentence that has been typed before. Detroit suffered a tough 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, the team’s third loss of the season by 3 or fewer points. It’s crazy to think had the Lions won those three games and the tie against the Steelers in Week 10, they’d be 4-6 and not too far off a playoff spot.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CHI -165, DET +145