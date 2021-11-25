What channel Raiders vs. Cowboys is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

After looking like one of the top teams in the AFC, the Raiders have fallen off, losing three straight games. Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas wasn’t able to contain the run game and got very little from any skill position players not named Darren Waller. The Raiders will have a tough time getting into the playoffs unless they can crawl back into the division race. Games against the Chiefs and Chargers remain on the schedule, which is a plus.

The Cowboys and Chiefs faced each other in perhaps one of the more disappointing games of the season from an anticipation perspective. In a game many believed would be a shootout between Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes, there were a total of 28 points scored. Prescott had one of his worst games ever, throwing two INTs with 216 yards and no TDs.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LVR +235, DAL -300