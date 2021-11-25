What channel Bills vs. Saints is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Bills have lost three of five games to let the New England Patriots back in the race for first place in the AFC East division. Buffalo got blown out by Jonathan Taylor in Week 11. The Indianapolis Colts RB ran for 5 TDs in one of the best individual performances we’ll ever see from the position. The Bills defense hadn’t allowed more than 17 points in a game in three straight weeks before Taylor happened.

The Saints also got ran all over in their third straight loss. New Orleans allowed 3 TDs to Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in a 40-29 loss in Week 11 on Sunday. The Saints were without top RB Alvin Kamara for a second straight week, but the big issue remains at QB with Trevor Semian, who threw 2 INTs that were pretty crippling.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: BUF -190, NO +160