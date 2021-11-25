What channel is Bears vs. Lions on and what is game time for Week 12 Thanksgiving game

The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Both the Bears and the Lions are at the bottom of the NFC North division and are more than likely not making the playoffs. We also have some reports saying that Bears coach Matt Nagy is coaching his final game in Chicago on Thanksgiving before he’ll inevitably be fired. Dan Campbell has a bit of a longer leash than Nagy at this point but also doesn’t have a win this season.

The Lions lost 13-10 last week to the Cleveland Browns, their third loss of the season by 3 or fewer points. The Bears dropped a game to the Baltimore Ravens and won’t have rookie QB Justin Fields. The Lions were without QB Jared Goff in Week 11 and may be forced to start Tim Boyle again, which didn’t exactly work out against the Browns. Either way, it gives us non-Bears/Lions fans more time to watch The Godfather on Thanksgiving until the 4:30 p.m. ET Cowboys game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, November 25th (Thanksgiving)

Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Bears are slight favorites at -165 on the moneyline on the road. Chicago is also -3 on the spread, though this game feels a lot like a pick ‘em. It’ll likely come down to who makes a timely stop and which running games performs better. The point total is 41.5.