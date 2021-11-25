 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Raiders vs. Cowboys on and what is game time for Week 12 Thanksgiving game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys face off in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders head to Jerry World to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving at 4:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Raiders started the season 5-2 and have since dropped three games in a row to fall to 5-5. The past two losses have been pretty rough — a blowout to the Chiefs and another to the Bengals, both AFC opponents. The defense has had major issues while the offense hasn’t been able to get anything going on the ground.

The Cowboys are also going through a bit of a rough patch after starting the season 6-1. Dallas is 1-2 in the past three games, including a 19-9 loss in Week 11 against the Chiefs. Dak Prescott threw two INTs in the loss and Amari Cooper was held out while on the Covid-19/Reserve list. Now, Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with an injury and that could open things up for Tony Pollard.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, November 25th (Thanksgiving)
Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Cowboys are favored at home by 7.5 points while being -350 on the moneyline. The point total is a Thanksgiving Day slate high of 51.

