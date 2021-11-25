What channel is Bills vs. Saints on and what is game time for Week 12 Thanksgiving game

The Buffalo Bills head to NOLA to take on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Thanksgiving night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Bills were 4-1 once upon a time in the 2021 NFL season and have since traded loss-win-loss-win-loss to go to 6-4, clinging to first place in the AFC East. Last week, the Bills got demolished by the Indianapolis Colts, well, mostly RB Jonathan Taylor. He ran for 5 TDs in the 41-15 win. Josh Allen remains in contention for NFL MVP, but a few wins the next couple of weeks coupled with big games would go a long way.

The Saints continue to operate without some big names on offense, mainly RB Alvin Kamara. RB Mark Ingram is also on the injury report and is questionable to play on Thanksgiving night against the Bills. If both Ingram and Kamara are sidelined, Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington will have to lead the backfield. New Orleans has lost three in a row since that magical upset win over the Buccaneers in Week 8.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, November 25th (Thanksgiving)

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Bills are road favorites at -250 on the moneyline while the Saints are +200 at home. Buffalo is also 6.5-point favorites while the point total is set at 45 points.