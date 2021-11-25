Bears WR Marquise Goodwin questionable to return in Week 12 vs. Lions with foot injury

The Chicago Bears might be without WR Marquise Goodwin for the rest of their Week 12 contest against the Detroit Lions. Goodwin is officially questionable to return with a foot injury.

Bears say WR Marquise Goodwin is questionable to return due to a foot injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2021

It’s not clear exactly when the injury happened but Goodwin has only been targeted once in the game. The Bears do lead the Lions 13-7 at halftime and have looked far better offensively than Detroit, so this won’t have too many ramifications on the game. Fantasy managers who started Darnell Mooney and David Montgomery can expect to see more opportunities for both players with Goodwin out, although that was already the case even with the receiver in. Cole Kmet could also see some extra targets.

The Bears have had a troubled week with reports of this Thanksgiving contest being Matt Nagy’s last game. If Chicago can beat Detroit convincingly, it might hold off some of the questions about Nagy’s future for at least another week.