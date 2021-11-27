Breaking down NFL weather for Week 12, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 12 weather report, we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

No games can be considered bad weather at this point in the week, especially for this time of the year. I wouldn’t worry about anything outside of ability, playing time and opponent when setting your lineups.

Better weather games

Falcons at Jaguars

A slight chance of rain with temperatures in the high 40s with wind around 4 mph make for decent weather for two not-so-great teams.

Jets at Texans

The rain has cleared out of the Houston area and this game should be just fine for football. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, wind around 8 mph and clear skies for this barn burner of a game.

Titans at Patriots

You couldn’t ask for much better weather from New England in late November. It will be chilly, with temperatures in the high 30s, but with winds around 5 mph and no rain, this is shaping up to be a good weather matchup.

Eagles at Giants

There’s a slight chance of rain at MetLife Stadium, but unless the forecast changes, the rain shouldn’t be a problem. Temperatures will be in the low 40s and winds will be light at around 3 mph.

Steelers at Bengals

Clear skies with winds around 12 mph could make the chilly low 40s a little chillier, but overall the weather should be okay.

Panthers at Dolphins

Miami will have slight winds, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. So, this is why people are still moving to Florida.

Chargers at Broncos

Clear skies, temperatures in the mid-60s and wind around 6 mph should give us good weather for this AFC West matchup at Mile High.

Vikings at 49ers

The bay area will be nice, with temperatures in the mid-60s, light wind around 4 mph and clear skies.

Rams at Packers

Lambeau Field in late November is always going to be iffy and this game does look like the iffiest going today. But, it’s not bad enough to worry too much about right now. Winds should be lessening throughout the day, with the morning around 15 mph, but by game time we should be down to 10 mph. The timing is something to keep an eye on. Temperatures will be chilly, but not debilitating in the low 30s. And no rain or snow to worry about.

Browns at Ravens

Temperatures will be nippy, but above freezing at around 40 degrees and skies will be clear with light winds around 5 mph.

Seahawks at Washington

Monday Night Football will be chilly, with temperatures in the mid-30s, but wind should be reasonable at around 4 mph and no precipitation.

Home sweet dome

Buccaneers at Colts