Steelers vs. Bengals: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals will meet for the second time this season in Week 12 in a pivotal AFC North battle. The Steelers have been surging over the last six weeks but recently suffered a tie and a loss, while the Bengals are looking to string together multiple wins after coming out of the bye.

The key matchup will be how both quarterbacks perform against the respective defense. In the first meeting, a 24-10 Bengals win, Ben Roethlisberger struggled to hit his receivers down the field. The veteran quarterback is playing much better of late, so this will be a test for Cincinnati. On the flip side, Joe Burrow will have to try to make explosive plays against one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Steelers vs. Bengals TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Cincinnati is -190 on the moneyline while Pittsburgh is +160. The total is set at 44.5.