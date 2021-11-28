 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jets vs. Texans: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The New York Jets and Houston Texans face off in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson watches from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets and Houston Texans enter Week 12 with identical 2-8 records under first-year head coaches. The Jets will be getting rookie quarterback Zach Wilson back after a MCL injury, while the Texans should continue to look like a somewhat competent team under Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor’s running ability was the difference in Houston’s upset win over the Titans last week. If the Jets are unable to contain him, Taylor could keep doing damage on the ground and make minimal throws. Expect New York to contain Taylor’s rushing opportunities and force him to make big plays in the air, which has been a weakness for him over his career.

Jets vs. Texans TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Texans are 2.5-point favorites and -140 moneyline favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets are +120 on the moneyline, with the total set at 44.5.

