Bucs vs. Colts: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts look to follow up dominant Week 11 performances in Week 12 when the two sides face off. The Buccaneers do feature one of the best run defenses in the league and will attempt to contain Jonathan Taylor, the league’s best running back this season.

Tampa Bay’s offense has been solid but the defense has failed to live up to championship expectations for the time being. The Bucs are dealing with injuries across the board defensively and should get better as their players come back. That hasn’t seem to contain Taylor, who is powering the Colts into the playoff picture singlehandedly. The running back has Indianapolis looking like a contender, as long as Carson Wentz can play good complementary football down the stretch.

Buccaneers vs. Colts TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites and -160 favorites on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Colts are +140 on the moneyline, with the total set at 53.5.