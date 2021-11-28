Falcons vs. Jaguars: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars attempt to snap their two-game losing streaks when the two sides meet in Week 12. The Falcons are trying to find the endzone after two weeks without scoring a touchdown, while the Jaguars hope their defense can find its footing again after giving up 30 points in Week 11.

The Falcons need to do a better job protecting Matt Ryan, who has been able to make the most out of his skill players when he gets time to throw. In the last two weeks, Atlanta’s protection has not held up and that has caused Ryan to deliver bad throws. The Jaguars will attempt to throw Ryan off his game, which will have a cascading effect on the entire Falcons offense.

Falcons vs. Jaguars TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Falcons are 2-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Atlanta is -130 on the moneyline while Jacksonville is +110. The total is set at 45.5.