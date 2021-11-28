Panthers vs. Dolphins: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins enter Week 12 trending in opposite directions. The Panthers are looking to rebound from a close loss to Washington while the Dolphins attempt to grab a third straight victory. The storyline will be both quarterbacks, as Cam Newton has returned to Carolina and Tua Tagovailoa is back in starting spot for Miami.

The Dolphins have to show they can move the ball well against a strong defensive unit, which Carolina has shown to be over the last few weeks. Tagovailoa can take some notes from Taylor Heinicke, who threw three touchdowns for Washington in last week’s game. If the Panthers defense can’t stop Tagovailoa through the air, it could be a long day for Matt Rhule’s group.

Panthers vs. Dolphins TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Panthers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -130 on the moneyline. The Dolphins are +110 on the moneyline with the total set at 41.5.