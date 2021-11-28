Titans vs. Patriots: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots meet up in one of the more highly anticipated showdowns of the 2021 season. The Patriots are heating up at the right time, while the Titans are dealing with more injuries and simply attempting to stay afloat despite an 8-3 record.

Tennessee already lost Derrick Henry for most of the regular season, and will be without star receiver A.J. Brown in this contest. Julio Jones is still on injured reserve, so Ryan Tannehill is going to have to get creative against New England’s lockdown defense.

The Patriots have built a talented roster around rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who is starting to come into his own as the season moves along. New England’s running game is formidable, with Bill Belichick rotating backs well. Unless the Titans defense can slow down New England’s rushing attack, Tennessee is in for a tough game.

Titans vs. Patriots TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Patriots are 7-point favorites against the spread and -310 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Titans are +245 on the moneyline, with the total set at 43.5.