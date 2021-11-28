Eagles vs. Giants: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

On Sunday, a pair of NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, will meet for the first time this season. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

After a 1-3 start to the season, the Eagles have turned things around recently, to win three out of their last four. They’re doing most of their damage on the ground. Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran it in for three scores last week, to give him eight rushing touchdowns on the season. That was also the second week in a row that the Eagles have run for more than 200 yards in a game. As far as their rivalry with the Giants, well, it’s been lopsided in favor of Philly lately.

The Giants are not doing so well. They fell to 3-7 on the season last week, and the team fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after they could only muster 10 points against the Buccaneers. That was the second time in their last three games that the Giants have failed to score more than 17 points, and they’re averaging a meager 18.9 points per game this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Eagles are road favorites with a -190 moneyline. They’re favored by 3.5 points over the Giants, and the point total is set at 45.