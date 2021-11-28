Chargers vs. Broncos: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, with a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. It’s the first meeting of two meetings between the two AFC West teams this season. The Chargers are 6-4 and looking to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs in the division, while the Broncos are just trying to stave off an early elimination.

The Chargers watched a double-digit lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers slip away last week. It looked like a classic Chargers game, but with less than three and a half minutes to play, they did something magical. Quarterback Justin Herbert capped off a three-play scoring drive with a 53-yard touchdown to Mike Williams. The defense held on the ensuing Steelers’ possession, and the Chargers went on to win the kind of game they would have most certainly lost last year. Can they carry that momentum into Empower Field and Mile High this week?

The Broncos had their bye last week, so they should be well-rested and moved past their 30-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 10. That loss snapped a two-game win streak that included an impressive upset of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s still the only team with a winning record the Broncos have managed to beat this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chargers are favored by 2.5 points in this one. The moneyline is -140 for the Chargers and +120 for the Broncos. The projected point total is 48 points.