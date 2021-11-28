Browns vs. Ravens: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The AFC North is back in primetime this week. The Baltimore Ravens are hosting the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Browns scratched out a win last week against the lowly Detroit Lions. That moved Cleveland to 6-5 on the year, but they’re headed into this week’s game sitting in last place in the division. Despite the narrow 13-10 win, running back Nick Chubb managed to roll up 130 rushing yards and a touchdown, dragging the Browns offense to a win. That was his first game since Week 9. In six career games against the Ravens, Chubb’s scored five times and accumulated 378 rushing yards.

Baltimore owns the series between these two teams with an all-time 33-11 record. The Ravens have won the last three, and this is the first of two regular-season meetings between them. The Ravens won a squeaker last week too, against a team they should have easily turned aside. On a day without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews kept the chains moving, rolling up 73 yards on eight catches.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Ravens are favored by four points in this one, with a +160 moneyline for the Browns. The projected total is 47 points.