Vikings vs. 49ers: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Minnesota Vikings this week, both teams still clinging to postseason hopes. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Vikings are coming off an impressive win as underdogs last week against the Packers. Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and Dalvin Cook ran one in to help Minnesota edge out a 34-31 win at home. They’ll need another big outing from their offensive superstars to get past a Niners team that’s on a two-game win streak of its own.

The 49ers have struggled at home this season. They lost their first four games at Levi’s Stadium, before finally snapping the skid with an impressive 31-10 upset over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. They turned aside the Jaguars in Jacksonville last week with a nearly identical score. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pair of touchdowns in each of those contests, but where the Niners have been really impressive is on the ground. They’ve combined for 327 rushing yards in their last two games, and they’ll be looking to grind down the Vikings defense this week.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Vikings are underdogs in this one with a +150 moneyline. San Francisco is favored by three points, and the projected total is set at 49.5 points.