 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rams vs. Packers: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

The LA Rams and Green Bay Packers face off in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By LTruscott
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the balls off to A.J. Dillon #28 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

NFC playoff implications are on the line this week in a game between two conference powerhouses. The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) are traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in a game that could further tighten the top of the standings. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams have had a week to rest up for this one, coming out of their bye. The break couldn’t have come at a better time for the Rams who dropped their last two games, failing to score more than 16 points in losses to the Titans and 49ers. A big part of their high-powered offense’s collapse was a turnover-prone Matthew Stafford, who threw two picks in each game. He had four interceptions all season prior to that.

The Packers haven’t exactly been on a hot streak themselves. After losing the Chiefs in Week 9, the game without Aaron Rodgers, they won an unimpressive contest against a lackluster Seattle Seahawks team before losing to the Vikings last week. Despite the loss, Rodgers was nearly perfect in that game, throwing for 385 yards, a season-high, and tossing four touchdowns. The Packers have won 10 of their last 11 home games.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The Rams are favorites in this one, getting a -125 moneyline and -1.5 against the spread. This one has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, despite a projected point total set at 47 points.

More From DraftKings Nation