Rams vs. Packers: Game time, what channel is it on for Week 12

NFC playoff implications are on the line this week in a game between two conference powerhouses. The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) are traveling to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in a game that could further tighten the top of the standings. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams have had a week to rest up for this one, coming out of their bye. The break couldn’t have come at a better time for the Rams who dropped their last two games, failing to score more than 16 points in losses to the Titans and 49ers. A big part of their high-powered offense’s collapse was a turnover-prone Matthew Stafford, who threw two picks in each game. He had four interceptions all season prior to that.

The Packers haven’t exactly been on a hot streak themselves. After losing the Chiefs in Week 9, the game without Aaron Rodgers, they won an unimpressive contest against a lackluster Seattle Seahawks team before losing to the Vikings last week. Despite the loss, Rodgers was nearly perfect in that game, throwing for 385 yards, a season-high, and tossing four touchdowns. The Packers have won 10 of their last 11 home games.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, November 28th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Rams are favorites in this one, getting a -125 moneyline and -1.5 against the spread. This one has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, despite a projected point total set at 47 points.