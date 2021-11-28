Chargers vs. Broncos live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Chargers and Denver Broncos. The Chargers are hoping to avoid a win-loss pattern which started four games ago, while the Broncos look to come out of the bye firing on all cylinders. Kickoff from Empower Field in Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Chargers looked like they were headed for another close loss last week against the Steelers before Mike Williams broke out of his slump with the game-winning touchdown. Justin Herbert will keep this team in any game but the Chargers do need to play more consistent football, especially on the defensive end.

The Broncos look to get back into the AFC West race with a win coming out of the bye. Teddy Bridgewater has been a steady presence at quarterback, and Denver’s skill players are putting up strong numbers. The Broncos will likely look to get Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams going in this game, with the former going up against his old team.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chargers -140, Broncos +120