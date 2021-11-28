Titans vs. Patriots live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots. The Titans are trying to recover from a suprising loss to the Texans in Week 11 while the Patriots look like the best team in the league after a dominant performance against the Falcons. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Titans will be without star receiver A.J. Brown, along with a few other key players. Derrick Henry is already out indefinitely with a broken foot. Tennessee’s defense was able to lead the team in two victories recently but the Texans game exposed some of the team’s shortcomings. It’s tough to see Ryan Tannehill getting the job done in Week 12 without his top target.

Tom Brady who? The Patriots had one down season when the star quarterback left for the Buccaneers, but appear to have a new formula for success with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. New England’s defense is the best in the league, and Bill Belichick has leaned on the run game to help his quarterback. This could be the most complete team in the league.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Patriots -310, Titans +245