Falcons vs. Jaguars live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams are looking to snap two-game losing streaks when they meet in Week 12. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Falcons failed to score a single point in their Week 11 loss to the Patriots and registered just three points in a Week 10 loss to the Cowboys. Although Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson have emerged as viable offensive players this season, Matt Ryan is still struggling to get time to deliver throws. Atlanta’s defense hasn’t been bad but the Falcons need to clean up their protection issues to have a chance in this game.

The Jaguars showed resilience in a 9-6 win over the Bills but promptly dropped the next two games. They suffered a 30-10 loss to the 49ers last week, with Trevor Lawrence throwing for just 158 yards. Jacksonville was going to struggle this season under first-year head coach Urban Meyer but the passing game needs to at least show some signs of promise in what is a favorable matchup for the Jags.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Falcons -130, Jaguars +110