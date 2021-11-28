Steelers vs. Bengals live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. This will be the second meeting of the season between the AFC North rivals, with the Bengals winning the first game 24-10. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Steelers have looked like a different team over the last six weeks, despite suffering a tie and a loss in the past two games. Ben Roethlisberger has been playing great football, and Pat Freiermuth is emerging as a tight end. Pittsburgh’s defense should get some key pieces back in this pivotal division contest.

The Bengals were sitting at 5-2 after a win over the Ravens, but promptly dropped two games to the Jets and Browns since then. Cincinnati did get a big victory over the Raiders last week but this has been a volatile team. Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase are consistent offensively but the Bengals will need their defense to step up Sunday.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Bengals -180, Steelers +155