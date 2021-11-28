Jets vs. Texans live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Both teams are 2-8 and operating under first-year head coaches, so this matchup is more about evaluating the future of both franchises rather than looking for current results. The Jets will get rookie Zach Wilson back for this game, while the Texans will continue to roll with Tyrod Taylor under center. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Jets have had some close games this season, and have wins over the Titans and Bengals at times when both teams looked good. Robert Saleh is trying to build a culture in his first season, and has had to navigate through some significant injuries. With Wilson returning, this is a great chance to grab a win for New York.

The Texans looked better offensively in their stunning win over the Titans last week with Taylor at the helm but this franchise has become a laughingstock overall. Deshaun Watson’s legal situation won’t play out until the end of the year, so for now the Texans just need to get through these games before determining the next steps for the organization.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Texans -140, Jets +120