Browns vs. Ravens live stream: What channel is game on, how to watch online

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. This has been an intense matchup over the last few seasons, featuring a ridiculous 47-42 shootout last season and an unexpected 40-25 Browns win early in 2019 when the Ravens were looking like clear AFC favorites. Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield are from the same draft class, adding yet another storyline to this AFC North rivalry.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Browns vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Ravens -190, Browns +160