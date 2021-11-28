Jaylen Waddle breaks out a penguin waddle celebration [VIDEO]

The Miami Dolphins have jumped out to a 14-7 lead on the Carolina Panthers thanks to a score from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Following a Cam Newton interception, Tua Tagovailoa found Waddle for a nine-yard touchdown catch. Waddle then got up and busted out a penguin waddle celebration.

Waddle has four receptions for 44 yards and the score in the game. he came into the game with 68 receptions for 622 yards and three scores. The 2021 first round pick is not going to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s having a strong first season and has a good chance of joining Ja’Marr Chase on the All-Rookie team when the season closes.