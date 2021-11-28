Bucs DT Vita Vea loses tooth, immediately cracks smile

Every week, we get reminders of just how violent and gnarly the sport of football can be. Exhibit A, here’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea getting a front tooth busted out during Sunday’s matchup at the Indianapolis Colts.

While a normal person would fall to the ground in agonizing pain in this situation, Vea immediately cracks a smile and laughs it it off.

VITA VEA LOST A TOOTH pic.twitter.com/1lYNDz7zLW — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) November 28, 2021

Vita Vea. Certified football guy.

This is taking the entire “Champa Bay” thing to a new level, as the starting defensive tackle for the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers is doing something you’d expect out of the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning. I bet we’ll be seeing Vita Via as the honorary captain and setting off the Tesla coils at a Lightning home game sometime soon.

The Bucs are currently trailing the Colts in the first half and if they want a chance at coming back, they’ll certainly need Vea mucking things up in the trenches, tooth or no tooth.