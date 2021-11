Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a broken toe which required a painkilling injection before the Packers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams. Play-by-play man Joe Buck responded to the news by saying, “So, Aaron is telling us that he has had that toe immunized against the pain.”

