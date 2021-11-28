Kirk Cousins lines up under guard instead of center, Alexander Mattison tries to help him [VIDEO]

The Minnesota Vikings have turned the ball over on downs in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers, and they had to blow their second timeout while still trailing. The timeout decision came after Kirk Cousins and the offense were entirely confused about their situation. Cousins lined up under guard and then running back Alexander Mattison had to run up and tell him where he should be.

Considering Mike Zimmer took all three timeouts into the locker room after the first half, it’s a baffling display of clock management. The Vikings trailed 34-26 at the time and the 49ers are now able to run down the clock. The 49ers are going to take the clock under four minutes left after securing another first down.