Browns get flagged for 12 men on the field after timeout and multiple Ravens fake punt attempts

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns just engaged in one of the most bizarre series of plays on Sunday Night Football. Well, it’s not even a series of plays because it all happened on the same down.

The Ravens repeatedly attempted to run a fake punt by running players on and off the field. The refs kept whistling the play dead because the Browns were not getting enough time to also substitute. Eventually Cleveland called a timeout because of issues getting players off. And then Baltimore ran things all over again coming out of the timeout and somehow the Browns got caught with the 12th man on the field.

Former special teams coach John Harbaugh remains a tricky guy and is comfortable running these kinds of plays all day. And for a key divisional matchup against the Browns, it’s not surprising to see Harbaugh roll out everything but the kitchen sink. And also, shame on the Browns for making these kinds of mistakes in Week 12.