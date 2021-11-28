Why Mike Tirico is calling ‘Sunday Night Football’ instead of Al Michaels in Week 12

Thanksgiving weekend is just about a wrap and that means Al Michaels is wrapping up his own vacation. The NBC announcer has taken more time off as he’s gotten older, and this year that meant he did not handle either NBC game during Week 12.

The Saints hosted the Bills on Thanksgiving evening and we watched Mike Tirico and Drew Brees call the game. The Ravens host the Browns on Sunday Night Football and Tirico joins Cris Collinsworth. It’s nothing earth-shattering, just some time off for Michaels. The Sunday broadcast will also feature Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporter instead of Michele Tafoya. This is just a one-week thing.

We could be ticking down the days of Al Michaels working for NBC and handling Sunday Night Football. His contract expires after Super Bowl 56, and he might be headed to Amazon to call games on their exclusive Thursday Night Football package in 2022.