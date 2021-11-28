Kyler Murray tweets Thanos GIF that is either about Lincoln Riley or his injury return

It’s been a busy day across sports. The NFL normally dominates Sundays in the fall and winter, but today we saw Lincoln Riley and USC make a splash. Riley has left Oklahoma to become the next head coach of the Trojans football team. It’s got people talking and opinions are heated on the coach electing to head west.

Sunday evening, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tweeted out a GIF of Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scene is Thanos having accomplished his goal of wiping out half the world with a snap of his fingers. He is now sitting down to rest.

However, Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban offered up what seems like a more relevant explanation. He thinks the GIF shows Thanos taking a rest after attaining his goal and the connection is that Lincoln Riley accomplished his goal at Oklahoma “and will rest now.” I’m amused at the notion that taking another P5 coaching job is resting, but I suppose going from football mad Norman, Oklahoma to the much more wide-open world of Southern California could be viewed by some as a rest.

MCU fans will probably differ on the interpretation. The Cardinals are coming out of their bye, but this doesn’t really come across as a “I’m coming back” type of GIF. The Riley interpretation makes more sense.