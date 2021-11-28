Lamar Jackson makes incredible TD throw, Myles Garrett shakes his hand afterward

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t look like his MVP self in the first half on Sunday Night Football. His low point came toward the end of the second-quarter, when he threw an interception on three straight possessions. But, Jackson came back in the second half and showed us just why he is so amazing with this touchdown pass to Mark Andrews.

Even Defensive Player of the Year candidate Myles Garrett had to show Jackson some love after evading the Browns defense to make that throw.

Even the little dots had no answer for Jackson.

Jackson’s touchdown pass put the Ravens up 13-3 and showed that there was a football game under all the awful play of the first half.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is obviously still not 100 percent healthy and dropped a ball while under pressure and Jackson made some awful throws that ended up being picked off. Maybe Jackson’s strong start can help turnaround this game.