NFL MVP odds: Tom Brady remains leader heading into Week 13

The NFL has just about wrapped up Week 12. We still have Seahawks-Washington on Monday, but the biggest games of the weekend finished up on Sunday. And once again, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady comes out of the weekend as the favorite to the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Brady came into the week with +350 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and remains the same coming of the weekend. He opened the season at +1400 and slowly worked his way up the board. Patrick Mahomes opened as the favorite at +500, followed by Aaron Rodgers at +800, and Josh Allen at +1200. Brady was tied with Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott.

It would appear the race is settling into a three-man competition between Brady, Allen, and Rodgers. Brady remains at +350, Allen improved from +600 to +450, and Rodgers improved from +1000 to +600. Those three are then followed by Kyler Murray (+1000), Patrick Mahomes (+1000), and Dak Prescott (+1200).

Brady had a serviceable game, but nothing spectacular. He made some big throws and found Leonard Fournette for a four-yard touchdown reception, but this really was the Lenny Show. Fournette scored four touchdowns in the win, including the game-winner from 28 yards out with 20 seconds remaining. And yet, Brady benefits because the Bucs won the game.

Aaron Rodgers had a solid game with two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown to go with 307 yards and no turnovers. With the Packers ground game limited, Rodgers stepped up. Meanwhile, Josh Allen had a big game with four touchdowns and 43 rushing yards on Thanksgiving. He also threw two interceptions and benefited from the Bills defense shutting down the Saints, but he made a solid road statement as the calendar flips to December.