Report: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy tests positive for Covid-19

Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy has tested positive for Covid-19, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early Monday. The Cowboys played Thursday afternoon on Thanksgiving in Week 12, losing a tough game in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season but remains in first place in the NFC East.

According to the report, the Cowboys are dealing with an outbreak with 8 positive tests including McCarthy.

The Cowboys got some help from the New York Giants on Sunday when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at home. Philly had a shot to pull within 1.5 games of first place. Instead, Dallas still has a 2.5 game cushion on the Eagles heading into Week 13 vs. the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys have had issues with Covid protocols the past few weeks, most notably involving top WR Amari Cooper. He’s missed the past two games due to a positive Covid-19 test and was set to return to practice if everything went well starting this week. That remains unclear, though Cooper has been out for a while, so he should be good to return. The issue is the other players/personnel who may be affected by this latest outbreak.