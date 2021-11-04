How to watch Jets vs. Colts on Week 9 TNF on TV, via live stream

The red-hot New York Jets head to the midwest to take on the Indianapolis Colts in primetime on Thursday Night Football this week.

The Colts (3-5) are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans when QB Carson Wentz threw just his second interception of the season to set up the game winning field goal attempt. The Jets shocked the world last weekend by taking down the Cincinnati Bengals with the help of Mike White, who stepped up when Zach Wilson was injured two weeks ago. White threw for over 400 yards and three scores while earning AFC offensive Player of the Week honors. He’ll get the start again Thursday, so we’ll see if it was a fluke or if White can string together more than just one good game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Jets and the Colts on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a cable login to access to Amazon Prime or NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports app, Amazon Prime

Moneyline odds: Colts -510, Jets +375