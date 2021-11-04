What channel is Jets vs. Colts on and what is game time for Week 9

The New York Jets head to Indy to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. The game will be at Lucas Oil Stadium, which will have the roof closed for the night.

The Jets are coming off their second win of the season led by unlikely hero QB Mike White. The USF product led all QBs in Week 8 by throwing for over 400 yards with three TDs in the 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. RB Michael Carter combined for 172 total yards and a TD in the victory. He continues to split the backfield with Ty Johnson, who also had a big game with 86 total yards and a TD. Perhaps this Jets team has found the formula for wins.

The Colts fell to 3-5 on the season with a 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. Indy shot out to a 14-0 lead before letting the Titans back in the game with two scores in the second quarter. RB Jonathan Taylor had another big game with 122 total yards and a TD. Michael Pittman Jr. scored twice in the first quarter and finished with 10 catches for 86 yards.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, November 4th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime

Broadcast map

The Colts are 10.5-point favorites at home on TNF. The Jets are +385 on the moneyline on the road. The point total is set at 46.