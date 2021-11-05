Breaking down NFL weather for Week 9, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 9 weather report, we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Bills at Jaguars

There isn’t much in the way of bad weather, but this game has some wind that could become a problem. Right now sustained winds are forecast for 16 mph, while the skies will be clear and the temperatures in the high 60s. As it is, this game should be okay for offenses as long as the wind speeds don’t rise.

Better weather games

Patriots at Panthers

Mac Jones and company go down south to take on the Panthers and will have good weather to play. Temperatures will be in the low 60s, skies clear and wind around 8mph.

Raiders at Giants

Looks like perfect football weather at MetLife Stadium. Clear skies, temperature in the mid-50s and wind around 4 mph.

Vikings at Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens come off their bye refreshed and playing at home in great weather. Wind will be around 6 mph, sunny skies and temperatures around 58 degrees.

Browns at Bengals

Here is yet another perfect weather day, with the Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield getting sunny skies, light wind and 64 degrees in Cincinnati.

Texans at Dolphins

South Florida will have sustained winds around 14 mph, which is okay, but it is worth keeping an eye on to see if the forecast changes. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the mid-70s with sunny skies.

Chargers at Eagles

Philadelphia will have clear skies, little wind and temperatures in the low 50s for Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert to run their offenses.

Packers at Chiefs

Jordan Love and the Packers will head to Kansas City where he will face winds around 12 mph, with temperatures in the mid-60s and sunny skies.

Cardinals at 49ers

The bay area will be much nicer than the last time the 49ers played, as there will be light winds, temperatures in the low 60s and no chance of rain.

Titans at Rams

Los Angeles will be Los Angeles, with winds around 6 mph, temperatures in the low 60s and clear skies.

Bears at Steelers

Pittsburgh will be in the low 50s, light wind and clear skies for Monday Night Football.

Home sweet dome

Falcons at Saints

Broncos at Cowboys