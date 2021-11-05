Daylight savings time 2021: When clocks fall back and when we get an extra hour of sleep

The calendar rolls along and now that we’re in November, Daylight Savings Time is upon us. As we are in the fall, that means it’s time to “fall back” and set your clock back an hour. DST technically happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, but you’re best suited remembering to set your clock back an hour when you head to bed.

The fall Daylight Savings Time is good for one day but bad for the rest of the year. We get the extra hour of sleep, but then we also get the evening getting darker earlier than normal. And even the hour of sleep isn’t exactly a huge offset because I usually wake up near my normal time because my internal body clock doesn’t know it’s DST.

It’s a notable time for sports as well. NFL, NBA, NASCAR, and Formula One are all running on Sunday, but they’re all later enough in the day that it’s more that you’ll just find yourself with an extra hour of time. That’s unlike the spring where “springing forward” means you lose an hour and will be behind on the schedule.

Fall brings the extra hour safety net, so just make sure you remember and aren’t confused when you flip over to FOX or CBS at what you think is 1 p.m. ET and wonder why the games haven’t started yet.