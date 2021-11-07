How to watch Broncos vs. Cowboys NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Broncos started the season 3-0 and find themselves even at 4-4 heading into Week 9. It also appears the team has come to the realization that it can’t win this season. Longtime Pro-Bowl LB Von Miller was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams prior to the NFL Trade Deadline this week. It’s the end of an era. The Broncos are coming off a 17-10 win over Washington in Week 8. That’s a positive. Denver has its full WR core healthy with Jerry Jeudy back. He had 4 catches for 39 yards in his return to the lineup last week.

The Cowboys have a ton of injuries to account for in Week 9. QB Dak Prescott should return after sitting in Week 8’s win over the Minnesota Vikings. WRs Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb are both dealing with injuries and weren’t able to practice in full all week. Still, the outlook is fine in Dallas. The team rallied behind backup QB Cooper Rush and picked up another win to improve to 6-1 on the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: DEN +340, DAL -450